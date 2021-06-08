Left Menu

Second edition of Lanka Premier League to begin on July 30, final on August 22

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Tuesday confirmed that the second edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) will be beginning on July 30 and the final will be played on August 22.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 08-06-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 22:14 IST
Lanka Premier League (LPL) logo . Image Credit: ANI
"The inaugural edition received wide-scale attention, and millions of fans from across the world viewed the tournament via Television and, Digital platforms, with 135 million viewers watching the finals," said SLC in an official statement. The 2020 edition was held under a successful bio-bubble environment.

The first edition of the LPL, which is Sri Lanka's topmost domestic T20 league, with an international flavor, was initiated last year and was held at the MRICS, Hambantota, with the participation of five teams. The first edition of LPL was conducted under a successful bio-bubble environment, commencing on November 26 last year.

Jaffna Stallions won the inaugural edition of the tournament as the side defeated Galle Gladiators in the final on December 16, 2020. Galle Gladiators' Danushka Gunathilaka scored the most runs in the tournament with 476 runs from 10 matches, while Jaffna Stallions' Wanindu Hasaranga took the most wickets (17). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

