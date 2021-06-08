Sports News Roundup: Padres extend Cubs' slump; Olympics-Larger refugee team will inspire the world - IOC and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Swimming-Top swimmers form alliance to push for change and more money

Former Olympic champion Matt Biondi and a list of top swimmers announced an alliance on Tuesday to push for more say in how the sport is run and financial rewards for competing at global events like the Olympics. The 10-member board of the International Swimmers' Alliance includes Hungary's Katinka Hosszu, Ranomi Kromowidjojo of the Netherlands and South African Chad Le Clos -- all Olympic gold medallists.

MLB roundup: Padres extend Cubs' slump

Manny Machado and Brian O'Grady each homered and drove in three runs Monday night as the San Diego Padres defeated the visiting Chicago Cubs 9-4. Machado had two sacrifice flies before triggering a three-run eighth with a leadoff homer -- after Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo dropped his foul popup for an error -- against Chicago reliever Cory Abbott.

Tennis-Slovenian Zidansek battles past Badosa to reach French Open semis

Unseeded Tamara Zidansek became the first Slovenian woman to reach a Grand Slam semi-final as she beat Spain's Paula Badosa 7-5 4-6 8-6 in a gripping French Open battle on Tuesday. A match between two Grand Slam quarter-final debutants was full of momentum shifts, but it was world No. 85 Zidansek who handled the occasion better to claim victory.

Olympics-Larger refugee team will inspire the world - IOC

An expanded refugee team of 29 athletes competing across 12 sports at next month's Tokyo Games will provide hope and inspiration to the world, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Tuesday. The team, which will compete under the Olympic flag and include people from countries including Syria, South Sudan, Eritrea, Afghanistan and Iran, is almost three times as big as the inaugural team at the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympics.

MLB opposes business group's demand to return baseball All-Star Game to Atlanta

Major League Baseball on Monday opposed a demand by a conservative small business group that it return next month's All-Star Game to Atlanta, after moving the game in response to Georgia's restrictive new voting law. MLB and Commissioner Rob Manfred accused the Job Creators Network of "political theatrics" in filing a $1 billion lawsuit over their decision to move the July 13 game to Denver's Coors Field from Truist Park outside Atlanta.

Tennis-Pavlyuchenkova outlasts Rybakina in Paris to reach first Grand Slam semi

Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova finally reached a Grand Slam semi-final at the 52nd time of asking as she beat Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina 6-7(2) 6-2 9-7 at the French Open on Tuesday. Six times the 29-year-old had lost at the quarter-final stage of one of the four majors, but she used all her experience to overcome her doubles partner in a gruelling scrap.

NBCUniversal to air 7,000 hours of Olympics coverage, as pandemic worries continue

Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal said on Monday it will air an "unprecedented" 7,000 hours of coverage for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics across its multiple television networks and streaming platform Peacock, even as most Japanese citizens continue to oppose holding the Games during the pandemic. The Olympics, which have already been postponed by a year, are a marquee event for NBCUniversal to attract eyeballs, advertiser dollars and promote Peacock at a time when viewers are watching less live TV. The media company paid $7.65 billion to extend its U.S. broadcast rights for the Olympics through 2032.

Tokyo 2020 board talks about vaccines, but not a word on further delay

Japan's 2020 Olympics committee may seek further vaccine donations to make the rescheduled Games as safe as possible, Tokyo 2020's CEO said after a board meeting on Tuesday, stressing that there had been no talk of further delays. The Olympics have already been postponed by a year amid global concerns over how organisers can keep volunteers, athletes, officials and the Japanese public safe when they begin on July 23 after a fourth wave of infections.

Tennis-Andreescu splits with coach Bruneau after French Open exit

World number seven Bianca Andreescu on Tuesday announced she has split with longtime coach Sylvain Bruneau, a week after falling in the first round of the French Open. The pair had worked together for four years as Andreescu made her breakthrough with three titles in 2019, including the U.S. Open.

U.S. charges former Olympic figure skater in COVID-19 small business fraud

A former Slovenian figure skater who competed in the 1992 Winter Olympics has been criminally charged in Manhattan with fraudulently raising $1.6 million meant to help small U.S. businesses cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday charged Luka Klasinc, 48, with bank fraud and aggravated identity theft related to his alleged use of falsified documents. The fraud count carries a maximum 30-year prison term.

