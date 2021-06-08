Left Menu

Williamson's left elbow injury being monitored, Boult to play second Test: Stead

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has sustained an injury to his left elbow during the first Test against England at Lords and will be monitored by the medical team before taking a call on the eve of the second Test starting here on Wednesday.New Zealand coach Gary Stead also informed that left arm seamer Trent Boult is available for the second Test, while one of the fast bowlers will be rested for the Birmingham game.

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 08-06-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 23:06 IST
Williamson's left elbow injury being monitored, Boult to play second Test: Stead
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has sustained an injury to his left elbow during the first Test against England at Lord's and will be monitored by the medical team before taking a call on the eve of the second Test starting here on Wednesday.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead also informed that left arm seamer Trent Boult is available for the second Test, while one of the fast bowlers will be rested for the Birmingham game. Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner is also out with a cut in his index finger.

'BlackCaps', the official twitter handle of New Zealand Cricket, headlined a Gary Stead update from Birmingham.

''Pace bowlers from Lord's won't all play 2nd Test. Trent Boult available & likely to return. Mitch Santner ruled out with his cut left index finger. Kane Williamson's left elbow injury being monitored & a decision to be made tomorrow,'' it tweeted. The first Test ended in a draw.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States
3
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector; Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month and more

Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021