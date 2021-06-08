Left Menu

Athletics-African championships cancelled in big blow to Olympic hopefuls

“After Algeria, who were to host from June 22-26 in Algiers, asked for a postponement, and realising the need to offer competition to our athletes, the confederation resolved to find a host country in order to save the championships. “Unfortunately, Nigeria, which pledged to host, has since told us their authorities have not given permission to host such a large-scale competition." The statement added that the cancellation was due to the "COVID-19 health situation". The CAA expressed its regret to African athletes.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 08-06-2021 23:33 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 23:33 IST
Athletics-African championships cancelled in big blow to Olympic hopefuls
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The African Athletics Championships have been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) said in a major blow to those hoping to use the event to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. The event was scheduled for Lagos later this month after Nigeria had stepped in at the last moment to replace Algeria as hosts.

"It is with great regret that we announce the cancellation of the Senior African Championships which were scheduled in Lagos from June 23-27,” the CAA said in a statement. “After Algeria, who were to host from June 22-26 in Algiers, asked for a postponement, and realising the need to offer competition to our athletes, the confederation resolved to find a host country in order to save the championships.

“Unfortunately, Nigeria, which pledged to host, has since told us their authorities have not given permission to host such a large-scale competition." The statement added that the cancellation was due to the "COVID-19 health situation".

The CAA expressed its regret to African athletes. There are no other plans for meetings to allow athletes to obtain the required qualification standards for next month's Tokyo Games. Travel restrictions also make it difficult for athletes to go to meetings in Europe.

"It’s not easy for all Africans to come to Europe to compete," said Commonwealth Games 400m champion Isaac Makwala, who has been training in the Netherlands. "You need finance, you need a lot of things. So this disrupts a lot," he told the BBC. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States
3
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector; Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month and more

Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021