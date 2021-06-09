Left Menu

Soccer-Calmer Swiss striker Seferovic hopes to finish like clockwork

He said his impressive season at Benfica, who finished third, had come about after adopting a better mental approach. “I used to get upset about missed opportunities and because of these negative thoughts, I would lose my concentration," he said.

Reuters | Baku | Updated: 09-06-2021 01:04 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 01:04 IST
Soccer-Calmer Swiss striker Seferovic hopes to finish like clockwork
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

Switzerland's Benfica striker Haris Seferovic is hoping a calmer attitude will help take his club form this season into the European Championship. The 29-year-old is set to lead the Swiss attack at the tournament over the next month, starting with Saturday’s Group A clash against Wales in Baku.

Seferovic narrowly missed out on the top scorer's crown in Portugal, finishing second with 22 goals, but he has been unconvincing for his country at previous major tournaments. He has played at the last two World Cups and the 2016 Euros but scored only once in 11 games.

"I have to make better use of my opportunities, that's clear," he told reporters after the Swiss completed their first training session in Azerbaijan on Tuesday. He said his impressive season at Benfica, who finished third, had come about after adopting a better mental approach.

“I used to get upset about missed opportunities and because of these negative thoughts, I would lose my concentration," he said. “Now I’m calmer. If there is a chance, I'll just shoot. And if that doesn’t come off then I know the next chance will come - and I will then use it.”

Seferovic has already produced evidence of his new approach for Switzerland in March with a goal in a World Cup qualifier in Bulgaria and the winner in a friendly victory over Finland. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States
3
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector; Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month and more

Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021