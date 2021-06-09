Left Menu

Soccer-Hungary held to 0-0 draw by Ireland in Euro 2020 warm-up

Hungary drew a blank in their Euro 2020 dress rehearsal at home against Ireland on Tuesday as the two sides played out an entertaining 0-0 draw in front of thousands of fans on a balmy night in Budapest.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 09-06-2021 01:34 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 01:34 IST
Hungary drew a blank in their Euro 2020 dress rehearsal at home against Ireland on Tuesday as the two sides played out an entertaining 0-0 draw in front of thousands of fans on a balmy night in Budapest. The home side were almost caught out in the opening exchanges as the Irish won a free kick on the right and defender John Egan saw his header cannon off the crossbar.

Both teams were keen to get the ball down and pass it and striker Adam Szalai went close to giving the Hungarians the lead six minutes before the break with a powerful header, but Ireland's 19-year-old goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu pulled off a world-class save to turn the ball away for a corner. Bazunu was replaced at the break by Caoimhin Kelleher and 10 minutes into the second half he too denied Szalai, swatting away a snap shot after the striker picked up a loose ball on the edge of the box.

Kelleher pulled off a superb pair of saves in the final 10 minutes, first tipping another header from Szalai over the bar and then stopping a shot from his namesake, defender Attila Szalai, as the Hungarians pressed for a late winner, but to no avail. Hungary open their Group F campaign against Portugal at the Puskas Stadium in Budapest on June 15 before meeting France at the same venue four days later and then taking on Germany in Munich.

