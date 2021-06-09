Left Menu

Soccer-Benzema suffers knee 'knock' injury against Bulgaria

Forward Karim Benzema was substituted after suffering a knock on the knee in the first half of France's Euro 2020 warm-up game against Bulgaria on Tuesday. The Real Madrid striker came off four minutes before halftime having seemed to land awkwardly following a header.

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2021 01:53 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 01:53 IST
Soccer-Benzema suffers knee 'knock' injury against Bulgaria

Forward Karim Benzema was substituted after suffering a knock on the knee in the first half of France's Euro 2020 warm-up game against Bulgaria on Tuesday.

The Real Madrid striker came off four minutes before halftime having seemed to land awkwardly following a header. Benzema, who last week made his comeback with France after not playing for the national team for more than five years, stayed on the bench after being tended to by the world champions' medical staff.

"It's a knock on the knee, which also affects the muscle. He felt he was getting stiff so he asked to be subbed," coach Didier Deschamps told TF1. "The medical staff are taking care of him."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States
3
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector; Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month and more

Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021