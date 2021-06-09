Left Menu

Running-Ultra-runners break endurance record in Suffolk event

Matt Blackburn and John Stocker have beem competing in the Suffolk Backyard Ultra event since Saturday and organisers said they broke the record on reaching 316 miles on the 76th hour. The previous world record of 75 hours was set by Belgian dentist Karel Sabbe in October.

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2021 01:56 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 01:56 IST
Running-Ultra-runners break endurance record in Suffolk event

Two ultra-distance runners pushed themselves to the limit as they smashed the world record by completing more than 300 miles in loops of a 4.2-mile track in Suffolk, England. Matt Blackburn and John Stocker have beem competing in the Suffolk Backyard Ultra event since Saturday and organisers said they broke the record on reaching 316 miles on the 76th hour.

The previous world record of 75 hours was set by Belgian dentist Karel Sabbe in October. Participants have one hour to complete each loop of the track and must be back in time to start the next or they are knocked out.

"What these guys have achieved is pretty incredible," race director Lindley Chambers told BBC. "I knew we had the calibre of people taking part and I personally thought we'd do 50 or 60 loops but these guys have gone beyond my expectation and have gone further than anyone else in the world competing in this format."

There were 123 starters on Saturday afternoon and the event in the English county of Suffolk will continue through the night. The race carries on until one person is left competing. Blackburn and Stocker have only been able to sleep, eat and recover in the short interval before starting a new lap when the clock ticks over to another hour.

By Tuesday evening, the pair had been going head-to-head for 80 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States
3
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector; Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month and more

Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021