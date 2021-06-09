FACTBOX-Soccer-Spain set records in Lithuania hammering

Spain beat Lithuania 4-0 on Tuesday despite being without their entire senior squad and they set several records in the process. With captain Sergio Busquets returning a positive COVID-19 test on Sunday, the senior squad and coaching staff were forced into isolation.

The under-21 side stepped up in their place and took on Lithuania in a full international in Leganes, Spain that will go down in history. The following is a list of Spain senior national team records set during the game:

- Youngest starting XI - average age 22 years, 102 days. - The second time Spain had named 10 debutants in the starting XI. The first time was against Portugal in 1941. Bryan Gil was the only previously capped player to start.

- Luis De La Fuente became the 58th coach to take charge of the Spain team. - For the third time in the national team's history the starting XI had 11 different players from 11 different clubs.

- The first time four debutants had scored for the senior side in the same game. - The first time since 2009 that the captain named in the starting XI was not the most-capped player.

- The first time since 2007 that players from the second tier of Spanish football represented the national team. - One of those, Javi Puado of Espanyol, became the first player from a Segunda side to score for Spain since 1993.

- The first time that 12 or more players made their debuts for the senior Spain team in one game. In total 16 players made their debuts.

