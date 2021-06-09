Soccer-France's Giroud at the double after Benzema injury scare
France substitute Olivier Giroud made the most of his time on the pitch with a double as the world champions beat Bulgaria 3-0 in their final Euro 2020 warm-up game after fellow forward Karim Benzema came off with a possible knee injury on Tuesday.
- Country:
- France
France substitute Olivier Giroud made the most of his time on the pitch with a double as the world champions beat Bulgaria 3-0 in their final Euro 2020 warm-up game after fellow forward Karim Benzema came off with a possible knee injury on Tuesday. Les Bleus dominated the match and combined well up front with Antoine Griezmann netting a bicycle kick and Giroud, who has had very few chances to play at Chelsea this season, scoring his 45th and 46th international goals after replacing Benzema.
Benzema, playing his second game for France after a hiatus of more than five years, was taken off in the 41st minute because coach Didier Deschamps said he wanted to take 'no risk' with the Real Madrid striker. France open their Euro campaign against Germany in Munich next Tuesday before taking on Hungary and European champions Portugal in Group F.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,911 -RKI
Soccer-Former Bayern coach Flick on brink of taking over Germany: reports
Germany leads European shares to record highs after big property deal
Soccer-Former Bayern Munich coach Flick takes over Germany to 2024
Soccer-England name provisional European Championship squad