Olympics-Eiffel Tower turns flag-bearer for Paris 2024 ahead of Tokyo handover

A massive Paris 2024 flag was unfurled at the top of the Eiffel Tower on Tuesday as the French capital stepped up its preparations for the handover ceremony at the end of the Tokyo Olympics. The official handover of the Olympic flag will be one of the highlights of the Games' closing ceremony, which will take place at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium on Aug. 8.

MLB roundup: Padres extend Cubs' slump

Manny Machado and Brian O'Grady each homered and drove in three runs Monday night as the San Diego Padres defeated the visiting Chicago Cubs 9-4. Machado had two sacrifice flies before triggering a three-run eighth with a leadoff homer -- after Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo dropped his foul popup for an error -- against Chicago reliever Cory Abbott.

Tennis-Schwartzman relishing re-match with Nadal in Paris

Diego Schwartzman knows he cannot afford to be overawed by the challenge of facing 13-times French Open champion Rafa Nadal in the quarter-finals at Roland Garros on Wednesday. The Argentine counter-puncher said it will take a very high level of tennis for him to compete with Nadal, who has won the last 35 sets he has contested on the Parisian clay.

MLB opposes business group's demand to return baseball All-Star Game to Atlanta

Major League Baseball on Monday opposed a demand by a conservative small business group that it return next month's All-Star Game to Atlanta, after moving the game in response to Georgia's restrictive new voting law. MLB and Commissioner Rob Manfred accused the Job Creators Network of "political theatrics" in filing a $1 billion lawsuit over their decision to move the July 13 game to Denver's Coors Field from Truist Park outside Atlanta.

Tennis-Pavlyuchenkova outlasts Rybakina in Paris to reach first Grand Slam semi

Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova finally reached a Grand Slam semi-final at the 52nd time of asking as she beat Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina 6-7(2) 6-2 9-7 at the French Open on Tuesday. Six times the 29-year-old had lost at the quarter-final stage of one of the four majors, but she used all her experience to overcome her doubles partner in a gruelling scrap despite some early nerves.

Athletics-Gidey breaks two-day-old 10,000m world record

Two days after Sifan Hassan smashed the world 10,000 metres record in Hengelo, Ethiopia’s Letesenbet Gidey – competing on the same track in the Dutch city – improved the mark by another five seconds to win the Ethiopian Trials on Tuesday. Dutchwoman Hassan had run 29:06.82 to slice almost 10 seconds off the record set by Almaz Ayana at the 2016 Olympics but Gidey, who last year claimed the world 5,000m record, demolished that new mark to finish in 29:01.03, more than a minute ahead of Tuesday's runner-up Tsigie Gebreselama.

Tennis-Tsitsipas ends Medvedev run in Paris to book last four spot

Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas beat world number two Daniil Medvedev in straight sets on Tuesday to advance to the French Open semi-finals for the second straight year and end the Russian's surprise run on the Parisian clay. The Greek got revenge for his Australian Open semi-final loss to the Russian this year and improved his Grand Slam quarter-final record to 4-0 with a 6-3 7-6(3) 7-5 win that teed up a last-four clash against Germany's Alexander Zverev.

Tokyo 2020 board talks about vaccines, but not a word on further delay

Japan's 2020 Olympics committee may seek further vaccine donations to make the rescheduled Games as safe as possible, Tokyo 2020's CEO said after a board meeting on Tuesday, stressing that there had been no talk of further delays. The Olympics have already been postponed by a year amid global concerns over how organisers can keep volunteers, athletes, officials and the Japanese public safe when they begin on July 23 after a fourth wave of infections.

Tennis-Zverev canters into maiden French Open semi-final

Alexander Zverev settled some early nerves before beating Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-4 6-1 6-1 on Tuesday to reach the French Open semi-finals for the first time.

After his frustration wore off following an early argument with chair umpire Alison Hughes over a line call, Zverev clicked into gear while an increasingly despondent Fokina wavered.

U.S. charges former Olympic figure skater in COVID-19 small business fraud

A former Slovenian figure skater who competed in the 1992 Winter Olympics has been criminally charged in Manhattan with fraudulently raising $1.6 million meant to help small U.S. businesses cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday charged Luka Klasinc, 48, with bank fraud and aggravated identity theft related to his alleged use of falsified documents. The fraud count carries a maximum 30-year prison term.

