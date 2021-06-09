Left Menu

Olympics-Australian baseballers give up on Olympic bid due to COVID

The decision comes less than a week after Taiwan's withdrawal from the June 22-26 tournament in Puebla, Mexico, which was moved from Taiwan due to a spike of coronavirus cases in the Asian nation. "Attending the Final Olympic Qualifier in a COVID world was always going to present significant challenges," Baseball Australia Chief Executive Glenn Williams said in a statement.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 09-06-2021 06:33 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 06:33 IST
Olympics-Australian baseballers give up on Olympic bid due to COVID
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia has pulled out of the final baseball qualifying tournament for the Tokyo Olympics due to "insurmountable" challenges amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, the sport's national governing body said. The decision comes less than a week after Taiwan's withdrawal from the June 22-26 tournament in Puebla, Mexico, which was moved from Taiwan due to a spike of coronavirus cases in the Asian nation.

"Attending the Final Olympic Qualifier in a COVID world was always going to present significant challenges," Baseball Australia Chief Executive Glenn Williams said in a statement. "The planning for Taiwan was extensive and with the late change in location and dates, those plans became obsolete.

"We worked through multiple options and scenarios but the logistical challenges of providing a safe environment for the group were insurmountable." Mexico is still reporting thousands of new COVID-19 cases a day and health ministry data released on Tuesday said that 229,100 people had died since the start of the pandemic.

Australia won a baseball silver medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics. Baseball is returning to the Games for the first time since Beijing 2008. Six nations will compete for gold in Tokyo with hosts Japan, Israel, Mexico, South Korea and the United States already qualified.

With China pulling out last month, the Puebla tournament is now reduced to three teams competing for the final Olympic berth: the Dominican Republic, Venezuela and the Netherlands. Williams said even if Australia had won the event, the timing did not allow for the team to complete the mandatory two weeks in hotel quarantine upon returning home and then meet the "requirements of entry" to the Tokyo Games.

"The athletes and staff have worked diligently in preparing for the event throughout the constantly changing landscape,” he said. "It’s really disappointing they won’t have the chance to chase a berth at the Tokyo Olympics."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector; Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month and more

Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021