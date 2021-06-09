Left Menu

Soccer-Colombia score in added time to grab 2-2 draw with Argentina

Argentina scored twice in the first eight minutes but could not withstand Colombia’s second-half pressure as the hosts rallied for a 2-2 draw in a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday. The result leaves Argentina in second place behind Brazil in the 10-team South American qualifying group for Qatar 2022.

Reuters | Barranquilla | Updated: 09-06-2021 06:58 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 06:58 IST
Soccer-Colombia score in added time to grab 2-2 draw with Argentina
  • Country:
  • Colombia

Argentina scored twice in the first eight minutes but could not withstand Colombia’s second-half pressure as the hosts rallied for a 2-2 draw in a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday. Cristian Romero and Leandro Paredes gave the visitors a two-goal lead with less than 10 minutes on the clock before Colombia's Luis Muriel pulled one back from the penalty spot six minutes into the second half.

Colombia substitute Miguel Borja then grabbed a sensational equaliser with a header deep into stoppage time. The result leaves Argentina in second place behind Brazil in the 10-team South American qualifying group for Qatar 2022. The top four qualify automatically while the fifth-placed side go into an intercontinental playoff.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector; Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month and more

Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021