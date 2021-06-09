Soccer-Brazil score early and late to defeat Paraguay 2-0
An early goal from Neymar and a late second from Lucas Paqueta gave Brazil a 2-0 win against Paraguay in a World Cup qualifier in Asuncion on Tuesday, giving them a sixth straight victory in South America's preliminaries. Brazil have a maximum 18 points after six games of the South American qualifying group for Qatar 2022.
An early goal from Neymar and a late second from Lucas Paqueta gave Brazil a 2-0 win against Paraguay in a World Cup qualifier in Asuncion on Tuesday, giving them a sixth straight victory in South America's preliminaries. Neymar controlled an awkward cross from Gabriel Jesus and side-footed home from eight meters out to give Brazil the lead with three minutes gone.
Paqueta sealed all three points in the fourth minute of stoppage time with a splendid left-footed shot into the bottom corner. Brazil have a maximum 18 points after six games of the South American qualifying group for Qatar 2022. The top four teams qualify automatically for Qatar and the fifth-place side go into an intercontinental play-off.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Qatar
- South America's
- South American
- Gabriel Jesus
- World Cup
- Brazil
- Paraguay
- Neymar
ALSO READ
Soccer-Rogic, Mooy opt out of Australia's World Cup qualifiers
After 18 months, Socceroos assemble for World Cup qualifiers
PREVIEW-Soccer-Japan eye spot in next round of World Cup qualifying
Indian football stars optimistic ahead of World Cup, Asian Cup Qualifiers
Rugby-Boks likely to stick with World Cup winners for Lions series