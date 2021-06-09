Left Menu

Brazilian footballers criticise handling of Copa America switch

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2021 09:19 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 09:16 IST
Brazilian footballers criticise handling of Copa America switch
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Members of the Brazilian soccer team criticized a last-minute decision to host the Copa America amid a deadly coronavirus pandemic but said they would play in the 10-nation tournament that kicks off in Brasilia on Sunday.

In a statement posted online, players said they were "not satisfied" with the way the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) handled the decision to give the tournament to Brazil after Argentina pulled out over a surge in infections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector; Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month and more

Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021