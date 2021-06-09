Brazilian footballers criticise handling of Copa America switch

Members of the Brazilian soccer team criticized a last-minute decision to host the Copa America amid a deadly coronavirus pandemic but said they would play in the 10-nation tournament that kicks off in Brasilia on Sunday.

In a statement posted online, players said they were "not satisfied" with the way the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) handled the decision to give the tournament to Brazil after Argentina pulled out over a surge in infections.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)