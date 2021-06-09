Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Brazil players criticise handling of Copa America switch

The Brazilian soccer team criticised the last-minute decision to switch the Copa America to Brazil from Argentina amid a surge in novel coronavirus infections but said they would play in the 10-nation tournament which kicks off in Brasilia on Sunday. Brazil was unexpectedly chosen to stage the Copa America after co-hosts Colombia were removed amid ongoing civil unrest and Argentina withdrew due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Argentine golfer Cabrera extradited from Brazil over domestic violence allegations

Argentine golfer Angel Cabrera, a two-time winner of major tournaments, was extradited from Brazil on Tuesday to stand trial in his home country on charges of violence against former domestic partners, a prosecutor in the case told Reuters.

Cabrera was arrested at the beginning of the year in Rio de Janeiro after he left Argentina and was placed on the Interpol red list.

Tennis-Pavlyuchenkova outlasts Rybakina in Paris to reach first Grand Slam semi

Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova finally reached a Grand Slam semi-final at the 52nd time of asking as she beat Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina 6-7(2) 6-2 9-7 at the French Open on Tuesday. Six times the 29-year-old had lost at the quarter-final stage of one of the four majors, but she used all her experience to overcome her doubles partner in a gruelling scrap despite some early nerves.

Tennis-Tsitsipas ends Medvedev run in Paris to book last four spot

Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas beat world number two Daniil Medvedev in straight sets on Tuesday to advance to the French Open semi-finals for the second straight year and end the Russian's surprise run on the Parisian clay. The Greek got revenge for his Australian Open semi-final loss to the Russian this year and improved his Grand Slam quarter-final record to 4-0 with a 6-3 7-6(3) 7-5 win that teed up a last-four clash against Germany's Alexander Zverev.

Yankees' Gerrit Cole doesn't deny using 'Spider Tack'

New York Yankees right-hander Gerrit Cole didn't deny using foreign substances on the baseball when asked directly about recent claims during a press conference on Tuesday. Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson called Cole out late last week as a pitcher who is using an illegal substance.

NCAA ponders tweaks to women's tournament over inequities

After controversy arose this spring over apparent inequities between the NCAA men's and women's Division I tournaments, the women's basketball oversight committee revealed that it is mulling major changes to address rebranding and "participation opportunities" in the women's game. In a press release Tuesday, the NCAA said the committee has met repeatedly since the season ended in early April amid an ongoing gender equity review by Kaplan, Hecker & Fink LLP into how the facilities at the women's tournament lagged far behind the amenities at the men's tournament.

Japan leans toward holding the Games with local spectators - media

Japan is leaning towards allowing domestic spectators at the Tokyo Olympics despite the COVID-19 pandemic, media reported on Wednesday, with organisers planning to monitor the movements of foreign media to prevent spread of the virus. More Japanese government officials and 2020 Tokyo Olympics organisers are in favour of holding the Games with domestic spectators as COVID-19 vaccines are rolled out and case numbers decline, the Asahi newspaper reported, without citing sources.

Tennis-Zverev canters into maiden French Open semi-final

Alexander Zverev settled some early nerves before beating Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-4 6-1 6-1 on Tuesday to reach the French Open semi-finals for the first time.

After his frustration wore off following an early argument with chair umpire Alison Hughes over a line call, Zverev clicked into gear while an increasingly despondent Fokina wavered.

MLB responds to suit seeking return of All-Star Game to Atlanta

Major League Baseball issued a strong response Tuesday to a lawsuit seeking to force the return of the 2021 All-Star Game to Atlanta, terming the legal action "frivolous." Washington-based Job Creators Network (JCN) sued MLB and the MLB Players Association last week in U.S. District Court in New York, maintaining that baseball's decision to move the July 13 All-Star Game from Atlanta to Denver was "unlawful interference."

U.S. charges former Olympic figure skater in COVID-19 small business fraud

A former Slovenian figure skater who competed in the 1992 Winter Olympics has been criminally charged in Manhattan with fraudulently raising $1.6 million meant to help small U.S. businesses cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday charged Luka Klasinc, 48, with bank fraud and aggravated identity theft related to his alleged use of falsified documents. The fraud count carries a maximum 30-year prison term.

