Left Menu

Tennis-French Open organisers 'picked Amazon over people': Medvedev

World number two Daniil Medvedev said French Open organisers "preferred Amazon to people" by scheduling his quarter-final match against Stefanos Tsitsipas in Tuesday's night session, when fans are unable to attend due to a COVID-19 curfew.

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2021 12:05 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 11:26 IST
Tennis-French Open organisers 'picked Amazon over people': Medvedev
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

World number two Daniil Medvedev said French Open organizers "preferred Amazon to people" by scheduling his quarter-final match against Stefanos Tsitsipas in Tuesday's night session when fans are unable to attend due to a COVID-19 curfew. Amazon has exclusive TV broadcast rights in France for the night sessions, which are taking place for the first time at Roland Garros. The late matches are being played without fans on Court Philippe-Chatrier because of the 9 p.m. curfew.

"Our match was definitely the match of the day, so Roland Garros preferred Amazon to people," said Medvedev, who lost 6-3 7-6(3) 7-5 to Tsitsipas. "It's easy as that." Tournament director Guy Forget told the Tennis Majors https://www.tennismajors.com/roland-garros-news/exclusive-roland-garros-night-sessions-could-start-earlier-in-2022-415756.html website last week organizers had a "commitment" with Amazon to put the match of the day in the night session slot.

Medvedev said the decision was driven by money and that it reminded him of the 'Drive to Survive' documentary series about Formula One, where the 2020 Australian Grand Prix was set to take place despite a COVID-19 outbreak in the paddock. "When the pandemic started, they were in Australia ready to race and they asked Lewis Hamilton what he thought about racing in the conditions the world was in right now," Medvedev said.

"He said, 'I don't know what we are doing here. So they asked him, 'Why do you think they make you race?' He said 'Cash is King'. "It was the same here."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector; Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month and more

Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021