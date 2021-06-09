Soccer-Spain defender Llorente tests positive for COVID-19

Spain defender Diego Llorente has tested positive for COVID-19, the national team said early on Wednesday, five days before their Euro 2020 opener. Spain captain Sergio Busquets had tested positive on Sunday and Spanish FA (RFEF) President Luis Rubiales warned more cases were likely.

Both players had left the team's camp, while the rest of the squad continue to prepare for the tournament, the federation said. The squad and coaching staff immediately went into isolation following Busquets' positive test on Sunday, meaning their under-21 team and coach stepped in to face Lithuania on Tuesday, claiming a 4-0 victory in a friendly.

Spain face Sweden in their Euro 2020 Group E opener on Monday. After Busquets' positive test, Spain called up six senior players -- Kepa Arrizabalaga, Raul Albiol, Carlos Soler, Brais Mendez, Pablo Fornals and Rodrigo Moreno -- to form a parallel training bubble so they could be called upon if needed.

Sports Minister Jose Manuel Rodriguez Uribes said on Tuesday all the players would be vaccinated on Wednesday. Unlike other European countries which opened vaccination to all adults, Spain has kept a rigorous age-based calendar. Currently people in the 50-59 and 40-49 age brackets are getting vaccines in different regions.

