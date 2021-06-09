Sports News Roundup: Olympics-India drop Chinese kit sponsor ahead of Tokyo Games; Soccer-Brazil players criticise handling of Copa America switch and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-India drop Chinese kit sponsor ahead of Tokyo Games

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has dropped Chinese sportswear maker Li Ning as its official kit partner citing public sentiment in the country, saying its athletes will wear unbranded apparel at the Tokyo Games instead. Chinese companies have faced a backlash in India since 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a clash with Chinese forces in a Himalayan border dispute last year.

Soccer-Brazil players criticise handling of Copa America switch

The Brazilian soccer team criticized the last-minute decision to switch the Copa America to Brazil from Argentina amid a surge in novel coronavirus infections but said they would play in the 10-nation tournament which kicks off in Brasilia on Sunday. Brazil was unexpectedly chosen to stage the Copa America after co-hosts Colombia were removed amid ongoing civil unrest and Argentina withdrew due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Argentine golfer Cabrera extradited from Brazil over domestic violence allegations

Argentine golfer Angel Cabrera, a two-time winner of major tournaments, was extradited from Brazil on Tuesday to stand trial in his home country on charges of violence against former domestic partners, a prosecutor in the case told Reuters.

Cabrera was arrested at the beginning of the year in Rio de Janeiro after he left Argentina and was placed on the Interpol red list.

Tennis-Pavlyuchenkova outlasts Rybakina in Paris to reach first Grand Slam semi

Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova finally reached a Grand Slam semi-final at the 52nd time of asking as she beat Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina 6-7(2) 6-2 9-7 at the French Open on Tuesday. Six times the 29-year-old had lost at the quarter-final stage of one of the four majors, but she used all her experience to overcome her doubles partner in a gruelling scrap despite some early nerves.

Tennis-French Open organisers 'picked Amazon over people': Medvedev

World number two Daniil Medvedev said French Open organizers "preferred Amazon to people" by scheduling his quarter-final match against Stefanos Tsitsipas in Tuesday's night session when fans are unable to attend due to a COVID-19 curfew. Amazon has exclusive TV broadcast rights in France for the night sessions, which are taking place for the first time at Roland Garros. The late matches are being played without fans on Court Philippe-Chatrier because of the 9 p.m. curfew.

Soccer-Brazil score early and late to defeat Paraguay 2-0

An early goal from Neymar and a late second from Lucas Paqueta gave Brazil a 2-0 win against Paraguay in a World Cup qualifier in Asuncion on Tuesday, giving them a sixth straight victory in South America's preliminaries. Brazil had not beaten Paraguay away from home since 1985 but that record looked in danger as early as the third minute when Neymar controlled an awkward cross from Gabriel Jesus and side-footed home from eight meters out.

Tennis-Tsitsipas ends Medvedev run in Paris to book last four spot

Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas beat world number two Daniil Medvedev in straight sets on Tuesday to advance to the French Open semi-finals for the second straight year and end the Russian's surprise run on the Parisian clay. The Greek got revenge for his Australian Open semi-final loss to the Russian this year and improved his Grand Slam quarter-final record to 4-0 with a 6-3 7-6(3) 7-5 win that teed up a last-four clash against Germany's Alexander Zverev.

Yankees' Gerrit Cole doesn't deny using 'Spider Tack'

New York Yankees right-hander Gerrit Cole didn't deny using foreign substances on the baseball when asked directly about recent claims during a press conference on Tuesday. Minnesota Twins' third baseman Josh Donaldson called Cole out late last week as a pitcher who is using an illegal substance.

NCAA ponders tweaks to women's tournament over inequities

After controversy arose this spring over apparent inequities between the NCAA men's and women's Division I tournaments, the women's basketball oversight committee revealed that it is mulling major changes to address rebranding and "participation opportunities" in the women's game. In a press release Tuesday, the NCAA said the committee has met repeatedly since the season ended in early April amid an ongoing gender equity review by Kaplan, Hecker & Fink LLP into how the facilities at the women's tournament lagged far behind the amenities at the men's tournament.

MLB responds to suit seeking return of All-Star Game to Atlanta

Major League Baseball issued a strong response Tuesday to a lawsuit seeking to force the return of the 2021 All-Star Game to Atlanta, terming the legal action "frivolous." Washington-based Job Creators Network (JCN) sued MLB and the MLB Players Association last week in U.S. District Court in New York, maintaining that baseball's decision to move the July 13 All-Star Game from Atlanta to Denver was "unlawful interference."

