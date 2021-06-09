NBA: Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic wins historic MVP award

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic registered his name in history books after the Serbian was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the 2020-21 NBA season. The No. 41 pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, Jokic is the lowest draft pick in NBA history to win this award. He also became the first player in franchise history to be named MVP and the first true center to be named MVP since Shaquille O'Neal in 2000.

Jokic appeared in all 72 games with the Nuggets this season, posting career-highs across the board of 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 8.3 assists on .566/.388/.868 shooting splits. The three-time All-Star led the league with 60 double-doubles and ranked second behind only Russell Westbrook (38) with 16 triple-doubles. The Nuggets finished the season with a 47-25 record behind Jokic's play, good for third in the Western Conference.

Advertisement

"First of many," Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. Jokic finished the MVP standings with 91 first-place votes and 971 total points, beating out Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid, who recorded one first-place vote and 586 total points. Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry finished third with five first-place votes and 453 total points.

That fan vote went to 2011 NBA MVP Derrick Rose of the New York Knicks, the only vote Rose got. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)