Left Menu

Mumbai City FC agree three-year extension with Pranjal Bhumij

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-06-2021 14:24 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 14:24 IST
Mumbai City FC agree three-year extension with Pranjal Bhumij
  • Country:
  • India

Young forward Pranjal Bhumij has signed a three-year contract extension with reigning Indian Super League champions Mumbai City FC, thus committing his future with the team until May 2024.

Pranjal was picked by the Islanders in the 2017 ISL draft, joining the club as a developmental player capable of playing anywhere across the attack.

The 22-year-old has continued his development over four years with the Islanders, turning out for the club on 25 occasions.

He made four appearances in the recently concluded 2020/21 campaign and most notably got his first start of the season in the final game of the league stage against ATK Mohun Bagan.

''For the last four years, Mumbai City has been an immense part of my life. I have been able to gain so much invaluable experience from the different coaches I've worked with over the years,'' Pranjal was quoted as saying in a media release.

''I am only 22, I have a lot to learn and achieve, and I did not have to think twice before committing my future to this huge club,'' he added.

Head Coach Sergio Lobera said that he believes that Pranjal is one of the best young talents in India. ''We see him in training every day and the quality and potential he shows really excites us for what the future holds. He is an excellent professional who is determined to learn and he is very mature and level-headed for a young boy,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector; Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month and more

Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021