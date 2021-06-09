Left Menu

Soccer-Wolves appoint Lage as manager after Nuno's exit

Benfica terminated his contract in July after two wins in 13 games across all competitions. Wolves' former boss Nuno left the West Midlands club at the end of the season after four years at Molineux.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have named former Benfica manager Bruno Lage as their new head coach following Nuno Espirito Santo's departure, the Premier League club said on Wednesday. Lage was in charge of Benfica's youth team for eight years before moving to Sheffield Wednesday and then Swansea City as assistant to Carlos Carvalhal.

The 45-year-old was appointed manager of Benfica's reserves in 2018 and replaced first-team coach Rui Vitoria in January 2019, winning the Primeira Liga title in his first season. Benfica terminated his contract in July after two wins in 13 games across all competitions.

Wolves' former boss Nuno left the West Midlands club at the end of the season after four years at Molineux. He guided Wolves back to the top-flight after winning the Championship title in 2018 and secured Europa League qualification in his first two Premier League seasons through successive seventh-placed finishes. Nuno's final game in charge was a 2-1 defeat by Manchester United on 23 May. Wolves finished 13th in the table with 45 points.

