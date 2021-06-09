Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics: IOA to arrange the sports kit of Team India locally

The Indian Olympic Association(IOA) and Sunlight Sports (Brand Li Ning) have reached an agreement together to arrange the sports kitting of the Indian Olympic team to Tokyo 2020, locally by IOA.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 15:35 IST
Tokyo Olympics: IOA to arrange the sports kit of Team India locally
Tokyo Olympics 2020 (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Olympic Association(IOA) and Sunlight Sports (Brand Li Ning) have reached an agreement together to arrange the sports kitting of the Indian Olympic team to Tokyo 2020, locally by IOA. The agreement was reached keeping in mind the safety and convenience of the athletes, in lieu of the logistical challenges being faced by IOA due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown situation in the country.

"Over 100 Indian athletes have qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The athletes are based in various states and cities of India in training camps -- some of which are isolated bubbles, in preparation for the upcoming Olympic Games," an official release stated. With the vastly spread-out training camps combined with the constantly evolving COVID-19 situation in India, IOA has faced unprecedented logistical challenges in meeting the exact apparel requirements of the participating Indian athletes. Due to these challenges, the Indian Olympic Association has requested Sunlight Sports to allow IOA to appoint local manufacturers familiar with the athletes' apparel measurements, to produce and supply the sports kitting for the Indian Olympic team.

"Sunlight Sports understands the current global situation and the fluctuating conditions in the country and has agreed to allow the Indian Olympic Association to arrange the official sports kit of the Indian Olympic team, locally," added the release. Sunlight Sports has dressed Team India at various past international Games and events, such as the 2018 Asian Games, the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, etc. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector; Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month and more

Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021