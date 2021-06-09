IND W v ENG W: Hosts call up Emily Arlott for one-off Test

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday confirmed that there is a first international call-up for Central Sparks seamer Emily Arlott for the upcoming one-off Test against India women, beginning June 16. Arlott is fresh off a hat-trick in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy at the weekend, while South East Stars captain Tash Farrant has also been included in the 17-member squad.

"It is expected that the squad will be trimmed ahead of the Test match to allow non-selected players to play in the next round of the RHF Trophy," the ECB said in an official statement. It has also been confirmed that Nat Sciver will become vice-captain across all forms of international cricket.

Advertisement

Head Coach Lisa Keightley said: "It has been hard to pick a squad given the balance of needing cover in a COVID world while wanting to give players as much chance as possible to play cricket. "We want players to have opportunities out in the middle so we're looking to reduce our numbers slightly ahead of the Test to give the non-selected players that chance.

"I am really excited for the summer ahead. We have been working really hard across the last 10 weeks, India are a strong side and it is the beginning of a two-year journey for us that takes in two ICC World Cups, an Ashes and the Commonwealth Games." England and India Women will square off against each other in a one-off Test, three ODIs and three T20Is.

England squad: Heather Knight (c), Emily Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield-Hill. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)