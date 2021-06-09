Soccer-Inzaghi begins 'new adventure’ as coach of second-tier Brescia

Former AC Milan and Italy striker Filippo Inzaghi have been appointed as the new head coach of Italian Serie B side Brescia, the club said on Wednesday. "A new adventure has started for me and I can only be happy and proud to join Brescia," Inzaghi said.

Inzaghi, who had previous spells in charge of Milan, Venezia, and Bologna, led Benevento to the Serie B title in 2019-20 but then saw them relegated from the top flight last season and departed at the end of the campaign. "I would like to thank the president Massimo Cellino and the director for this opportunity and for showing great interest and confidence in me from the start," Inzaghi added.

Advertisement

"I am excited and will give my all to repay that faith in me and ensure that this club, which is so important and rich in history, can be proud of me, the players, and the club." Brescia did not mention the length of the contract.

Inzaghi, who won three Serie A titles, two Champions Leagues, and the World Cup among other honors during his playing career, takes the reins after Brescia finished seventh in Serie B in 2020-21 before losing to Cittadella in the play-offs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)