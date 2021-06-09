Two-day COVID-19 vaccination drive for sportspersons in Bengaluru

A two-day free COVID-19 vaccination drive for sportspersons will be held in the city on June 10 and 11, Karnataka Youth Empowerment and Sports department said on Wednesday.

The drive is being organised under the aegis of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, Health and Family Welfare department, Karnataka Sports Authority and Karnataka Olympic Association, an official release said.

Advertisement

Noting that the state government has included sportspersons above the age of 18 under the priority group for vaccination, it said those who have registered will be vaccinated and 2,200 sportspersons have already registered.

Those who have not registered yet can get registered at the office of the Assistant Director Youth Empowerment and Sports at Sri Kanteerava stadium here or respective state sports associations.

Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports K C Narayana Gowda would launch the vaccination drive that will be held at Sri Kanteerava stadium, following COVID protocols and guidelines.

On June 10, vaccines will be administered to players of basketball, fencing, swimming, hockey, tennikoit, badminton, rowing and netball, the release said.

While on June 11, players of handball, shooting, football, volleyball, table tennis, athletes and roller skating, it said adding vaccination drives will be continued for other sportsmen and information in this regard will be shared.

Steps have been taken in all districts with regard to vaccinating sportspersons on priority and already 1,200 sports persons have been vaccinated across the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)