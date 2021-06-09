Sehwag launches cricket website 'CRICURU'

Left Menu

The countrys first AI-enabled coaching website aims to offer a personalised learning experience for the younger players and help youngsters learn playing cricket through master classes of 30 player coaches from across the globe with about four hours of curated video content with each coach, a released stated.The coaches include the likes of AB de Villiers, Brett Lee, Brian Lara, Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Harbhajan Singh, Jonty Rhodes among others.At CRICURU our aim is to develop an ecosystem to democratize cricket learning in India and bridge the existing gaps.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag on Wednesday launched the cricket coaching website ''CRICURU'' with an aim to redefine the learning experience for budding players.

The curriculum for each player has been developed by Sehwag along with former India batsman and batting coach Sanjay Bangar. ''The country's first AI-enabled coaching website aims to offer a personalized learning experience for the younger players and help youngsters learn playing cricket through master classes of 30 player-coaches from across the globe with about four hours of curated video content with each coach,'' a released stated.

The coaches include the likes of AB de Villiers, Brett Lee, Brian Lara, Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Harbhajan Singh, Jonty Rhodes among others.

''At CRICURU our aim is to develop an ecosystem to democratize cricket learning in India and bridge the existing gaps. ''Our curriculum is designed meticulously giving access to coaching experts from across the globe to offer an uninterrupted coaching experience for aspiring cricketers at par with international standards of cricket,'' Sehwag said.

Bangar added: ''The vision behind CRICURU is to offer access to cricket coaching for people living anywhere across the country, even Tier 2 and 3 cities which can be easily accessed from the comfort of your homes.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

