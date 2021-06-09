Left Menu

Eng vs NZ: Williamson ruled out of 2nd Test, Latham to lead visitors

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Wednesday confirmed that skipper Kane Williamson has been ruled out from the upcoming second Test against England.

ANI | Edgbaston | Updated: 09-06-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 18:00 IST
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (Photo/ BlackCaps Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Wednesday confirmed that skipper Kane Williamson has been ruled out from the upcoming second Test against England. Williamson has been ruled out as he rests his irritated left elbow. He has been managing the injury since first missing matches in March and coach Gary Stead said it was still troubling him.

"It is not an easy decision for Kane to have to miss a Test, but we think it is the right one," head coach Gary Stead said in an official statement. "He has had an injection in his elbow to relieve the irritation he has been experiencing when he bats and a period of rest and rehabilitation will help maximise his recovery. The decision has been made very much with the ICC World Test Championship Final at Southampton in mind and we are confident he will be ready for that match starting on June 18," he added.

Tom Latham will captain the side for the third time in Williamson's absence, while Will Young comes into the starting XI and will bat at number three. The first Test between England and New Zealand had ended as a draw and both the teams will now lock horns in the second Test, beginning Thursday at Edgbaston.

In the first Test, New Zealand had Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Kyle Jamieson, and Colin de Grandhomme as pacers. Stead has also confirmed that all these players will not feature in the second Test against England. After the series against England, New Zealand will lock horns against India in the finals of the World Test Championship (WTC), beginning June 18 at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton. (ANI)

