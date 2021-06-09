Left Menu

Kane Williamson ruled out of second Test against England with elbow injury

Its not an easy decision for Kane to have to miss a Test, but we think its the right one, he said.Hes had an injection in his elbow to relieve the irritation hes been experiencing when he bats and a period of rest and rehabilitation will help maximise his recovery.The decision has been made very much with the ICC World Test Championship Final at Southampton in mind and we are confident he will be ready for that match starting on June 18., he added.The maiden World Test Championship final will be played in Southampton from June 18.

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 09-06-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 18:06 IST
Kane Williamson ruled out of second Test against England with elbow injury
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was on Wednesday ruled out of the second Test against England to give much-needed rest to his ''irritated'' left elbow ahead of the World Test Championship final against India. Left-handed batsman Tom Latham will don the captaincy hat in Williamson's absence in the second Test beginning here on June 10.

While Latham will lead the Kiwis only for the third time, Will Young will replace Williamson in the playing eleven.

According to a statement issued by New Zealand Cricket, Williamson has been managing the elbow injury ''since first missing matches in March''.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead said that the injury has been troubling the 30-year-old batsman for quite some time. ''It’s not an easy decision for Kane to have to miss a Test, but we think it's the right one,'' he said.

''He’s had an injection in his elbow to relieve the irritation he's been experiencing when he bats and a period of rest and rehabilitation will help maximise his recovery.

''The decision has been made very much with the ICC World Test Championship Final at Southampton in mind and we are confident he will be ready for that match starting on June 18.,'' he added.

The maiden World Test Championship final will be played in Southampton from June 18.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector; Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month and more

Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021