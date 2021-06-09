Left Menu

Former Bengal cricketer Rabi Banerjee no more

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-06-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 18:54 IST
Former Bengal cricketer Rabi Banerjee on Wednesday died at a city hospital after a protracted illness, Cricket Association of Bengal said.

He was 72 and is survived by his wife and two sons.

''Banerjee had recently recovered from COVID-19, but was again admitted to hospital with heart problems. He was also a regular dialysis patient. He breathed his last in the wee hours of today,'' CAB said in a statement.

CAB president Avishek Dalmiya expressed shock and sorrow at the demise of the former cricketer and sent his condolences to the bereaved family members on behalf of the association.

The association flag was kept at half mast in memory of the departed soul.

Banerjee represented Bengal between 1969-70 and 1974-75, appearing in 10 first class matches for the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

