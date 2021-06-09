Tvesa, Diksha and Shubhankar to tee up at Scandinavian Mixed Masters

A star-studded Indian line-up, including the likes of Tvesa Malik and Diksha Dagar among women and Shubhankar Sharma in the men's section will tee up at this week's unique Scandinavian Mixed Masters golf tournament, starting here on Thursday. The one million Euro event will be played at the Vallda Golf Club here. The unique and exciting format this week will see 156 players -- 78 players each from the European Tour and the Ladies European Tour -- competing against each other on the same course for one prize fund and one trophy.

Tvesa finished T-6 last week at the Jabra Ladies Open in France was also T-10 at the Ladies Italian Open a week earlier. The finish at Jabra Ladies equalled her career-best at the Hero Indian Women's Open in India in 2019.

''I had my chances both weeks, but I am learning each week and taking positives with each event,'' said Tvesa.

A one-time winner on LET, Diksha was T-43 in her first event of the 2021 season at Ladies Italian Open. She then played the Czech Ladies on Ladies European Access Tour and was T-9 last week and that has given her a lot of confidence. Diksha also played in the Jordan Mixed Masters in 2019.

Shubhankar, a two-time European Tour winner, seemed to be just coming into his own as he finished T-8 in Made in Himmerland in Denmark, where at one stage he looked set for an even better finish. However, last week he missed the cut at the European Open in Germany.

This week's unique event is being hosted by Sweden's legendary duo Henrik Stenson and Annika Sorenstam. Both are competing too. Stenson was the first male Swedish and first male Nordic major champion following his victory at the 2016 Open Championship at Royal Troon. He has also represented Europe five times at the Ryder Cup, winning on three occasions.

One of the greatest Of all time in women's golf, Sorenstam has 72 LPGA wins including 10 majors and 17 wins on the LET. The 1995 LET Order of Merit winner also played in eight Solheim Cups, winning on two occasions.

The first two rounds will see the groupings mixed with either two men and one woman or two women and one man playing together. After the second round, the top 65 players and ties will make the weekend irrespective of gender. While groupings for rounds three and four will continue to be mixed with the course set up remaining the same for all participants.

Two years ago, England's Meghan MacLaren had a phenomenal week when she finished second at the Jordan Mixed Open where players from the Challenge Tour, European Senior Tour and Ladies European Tour (LET) competed against one another for the same trophy. PTI Cor SSC SSC SSC

