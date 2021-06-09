Left Menu

Olympics-Athletes will be subject to GPS monitoring, says Tokyo 2020 CEO

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 09-06-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 19:27 IST
Olympic athletes will be subject to GPS monitoring as will members of the media, Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee CEO Toshiro Muto said on Wednesday.

Muto, speaking at a news conference, also said the monitoring system will be used not to track every single movement of the Olympic participants but to retroactively trace them if an issue arises.

Tokyo is set to host the once-postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics from July 23, amid concerns that the global event will burden a medical system already strained by the coronavirus pandemic.

