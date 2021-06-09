Left Menu

Kohli retains fifth spot, Rohit and Pant joint sixth in Test rankings

In the Test bowling rankings, senior India spinner R Ashwin continued to occupy the second place 850 rating points, behind Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins 908 points. Indias Ravindra Jadeja 386 points and Ashwin 353 are second and fourth respectively.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 09-06-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 19:39 IST
Kohli retains fifth spot, Rohit and Pant joint sixth in Test rankings
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

India captain Virat Kohli retained his fifth spot while teammates Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant were joint sixth in the latest ICC Test rankings for batsmen.

New Zealand's double centurion Test debutant Devon Conway entered the Test batting rankings at 77th position in the list headed by his captain Kane Williamson on 895 rating points.

Conway hit 200 off 347 in New Zealand's first innings in the drawn first Test against England at Lord's.

Kohli, who will lead India in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand from June 18 and the five-match Test series against England, has 814 points behind England skipper Joe Root (836).

Pant and Rohit, who gained one spot, have 747 rating points each. In the Test bowling rankings, senior India spinner R Ashwin continued to occupy the second place (850 rating points), behind Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins (908 points). Ashwin is the lone Indian in the top-10.

West Indies' Jason Holder retained his top position in the Test all-rounder rankings with 423 rating points. India's Ravindra Jadeja (386 points) and Ashwin (353) are second and fourth respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month; Relativity Space raises $650 million for bigger 3D-printed rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to spac...

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021