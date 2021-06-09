Left Menu

Aruna Tanwar set to be India's first ever taekwondo entry at Tokyo Paralympics

Aruna Tanwar has been awarded a wild card entry for the upcoming Tokyo Paralympic Games, which will make her the first Indian to compete in the global multi-para sport event, the national federation said on Wednesday.Indian Taekwondo president Namdev Shirgaonkar said Aruna received the wild card based on her exemplary past performances.She is the first Taekwondo athlete from India to qualify for the Paralympics.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 21:00 IST
Aruna Tanwar set to be India's first ever taekwondo entry at Tokyo Paralympics
  • Country:
  • India

Aruna Tanwar has been awarded a wild card entry for the upcoming Tokyo Paralympic Games, which will make her the first Indian to compete in the global multi-para sport event, the national federation said on Wednesday.

Indian Taekwondo president Namdev Shirgaonkar said Aruna received the wild card based on her ''exemplary past performances''.

''She is the first Taekwondo athlete from India to qualify for the Paralympics. This has opened the doors for all the aspiring athletes specially all the female athletes that want to be in this position,'' Shirgaonkar said in a statement. ''We thank the World Taekwondo for the consideration and PCI for this opportunity. India Taekwondo has extended all support for her preparation for Tokyo Paralympics and have also recommended her name for TOPS for extended necessary support to make the dream of Paralympic medal a reality.'' Aruna is the current World No. 4 in the women's U-49 category. A five time national champion, she has finished on podium in the last four years at both Asian Para Taekwondo Championships and World Para Taekwondo Championships, the release said. The Tokyo Paralympics will be held from August 24 to September 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month; Relativity Space raises $650 million for bigger 3D-printed rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to spac...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021