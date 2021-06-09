The following are the top/expected stories at 2120 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Updated report of Poland Open wrestling event in Warsaw.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-OLY-KIT-2NDLD IOA IOA in search of new kit sponsor, but Rijiju says Indian athletes will go unbranded in Tokyo Games By Saumojyoti S Choudhury New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) After dropping Chinese sportswear company Li Ning as India's Olympic kit sponsor, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said the country's athletes will not wear branded apparel in the upcoming Tokyo Games even as the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) claimed that the search is on for a new partner.

SPO-WREST-POLAND-RAVI Ravi Dahiya to fight for gold at Poland Open after 3 consecutive wins Warsaw, Jun 9 (PTI) Olympic-bound Indian wrestler Ravi Dahiya put himself in line for his second title of 2021 season on Wednesday by reaching the 61kg final of Poland Open, the last Ranking Series event before the Tokyo Games.

SPO-CRI-ICC-RANKINGS Kohli retains fifth spot, Rohit and Pant joint sixth in Test rankings Dubai, Jun 9 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli retained his fifth spot while teammates Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant were joint sixth in the latest ICC Test rankings for batsmen.

SPO-CRI-NZ-WILLIAMSON-LD INJURY Williamson ruled out of second Test against England but 'will be back' for WTC final Birmingham, Jun 9 (PTI) New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was on Wednesday ruled out of the second Test against England to give much-needed rest to his ''irritated'' left elbow ahead of the World Test Championship final against India.

SPO-CRI-IND-WTC-HESSON NZ playing 3 Tests in short gap can be an issue; India should consider Agarwal in XI: Hesson By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) New Zealand's two Tests against England before the World Test Championship final against India could end up creating workload management issues for the Black Caps, feels the Kiwis longest-serving coach Mike Hesson.

SPO-OLY-IND-CHINA-SPONSOR Be objective and fair: China after IOA drops Li Ning as kit sponsor for Olympics By K J M Verma Beijing, Jun 9 (PTI) China on Wednesday urged India to view bilateral cooperation in an ''objective and fair manner'' after the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) dropped Li Ning as its kit sponsor for the Tokyo Olympics-bound contingent citing ''public sentiment''.

SPO-FOOT-IND-LD CHHETRI Hunger intact, motivation the difficult part but not going anywhere: Chhetri New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) The never-ending queries on retirement notwithstanding, inspirational Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri on Wednesday said he is not hanging up his boots anytime soon as his hunger to perform is still intact even though finding motivation can be difficult sometimes.

SPO-CRI-SEHWAG Sehwag on how he tried to copy Tendulkar Mumbai, Jun 9 (PTI) Former India opener Virender Sehwag on Wednesday recollected how he copied legendary batsman and his longtime opening partner Sachin Tendulkar after watching him bat for the first time on TV during the 1992 World Cup.

SPO-CRI-AUS-AGAR-WITHDRAWAL Agar not surprised by top Aussie players potentially withdrawing from upcoming tours Melbourne, Jun 9 (PTI) Australia spinner Ashton Agar is ''not surprised'' that the country's leading cricketers may opt out of the upcoming winter tours, saying such breaks are inevitable considering the impact of lonely quarantines on players' mental health during the pandemic.

SPO-BOX-OLY-POOJA I see myself on Olympic podium: boxer Pooja Rani New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) A second successive Asian championship gold adding to her confidence, Olympic-bound Indian boxer Pooja Rani (75kg) on Wednesday said she can visualise herself winning a medal at the Tokyo Games next month.

SPO-CRI-BUTTLER-MORGAN-RACISM Buttler, Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians London, Jun 9 (PTI) England's white-ball skipper Eoin Morgan and wicketkeeper batsman Jos Buttler are under investigation by the country's cricket board after their alleged racist tweets, mocking Indians, surfaced on the social media.

SPO-CRI-HOLDING-ROBINSON Suspension fine but let's not be hard on Robinson if he didn't repeat offensive behaviour: Holding London, Jun 9 (PTI) West Indies great Michael Holding supports the suspension of England cricketer Ollie Robinson for racist tweets as a teenager but also believes that the pacer should get a second chance if investigation proves that he did not repeat his actions beyond that time.

SPO-CRI-NZ-WTC NZ to keep key bowlers fresh for WTC final by resting them for 2nd game against England Birmingham, Jun 9 (PTI) New Zealand are set to rest a few of their key bowlers for the second Test against England to ensure they are fresh and raring to go when they clash with India in the World Test Championship final on June 18.

SPO-ATH-HIMA-DUTEE Indian athletes not to take part in Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan events; AFI announces IGP 4 on June 21 New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Star sprinters Hima Das and Dutee Chand will get one more domestic event in their bid to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics as the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Wednesday announced that it will host the Indian Grand Prix 4 on June 21 in Patiala.

SPO-PARALYMPICS-TAEKWONDO Aruna Tanwar set to be India's first ever taekwondo entry at Tokyo Paralympics New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Aruna Tanwar has been awarded a wild card entry for the upcoming Tokyo Paralympic Games, which will make her the first Indian to compete in the global multi-para sport event, the national federation said on Wednesday.

