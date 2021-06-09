Eng vs NZ: Made right decision to go for draw in 1st Test, says Root

England skipper Joe Root on Wednesday said that his side took the right decision to go for a draw in the first Test against New Zealand. The first Test between England and New Zealand had ended as a draw and both the teams will now lock horns in the second Test, beginning Thursday at Edgbaston. Root and England faced criticism for not trying to chase 273 runs in 75 overs in the 1st Test.

"I have had some time to think about that. I look at the situation we found ourselves in and I still feel we made the right decision. We have turned up here with an opportunity to win the series, albeit it is not part of the Test championship, but it is a Test match and that means a hell of a lot to the players and the group," ESPNcricinfo quoted Root as saying. "We are very keen to put in five days of strong cricket this week and win the series. If the opportunities arise, we will definitely look to be aggressive. I do not want us to be considered a negative team who play a boring brand of cricket. We have some very exciting players who are capable of some wonderful passages of cricket and hopefully that will come to light this week," he added.

In the second Test at Edgbaston, 17,000 fans per day would be allowed inside the stadium. Talking about presence of fans, Root said: "We are all very aware we're in the entertainment business. We all want to be part of those games, those special games that provide that entertainment. They are the ones that you remember." "The ones that stick in my mind are the World Cup final, Headingley, Cape Town ... the ones that go to the wire, they're the ones you remember as a player, and want to have big contributions in. Of course if there are chances to go and win Test matches, we want to go and take them, if we feel like that's a realistic possibility," he added.

Root also rallied behind the youngsters in his team to come good and score runs against New Zealand in the second Test. "I see it as an opportunity to go out and score Test runs for their country and I hope they view it like that. They have an opportunity, but also a responsibility to play the situation in front of them to the best of their ability, and to try and eradicate any other thoughts, other than getting absorbed in that moment and get ready for that next ball," said Root.

"That's the mindset we want to create," he added. "Guys come into this team and can seamlessly fit in and do their roles. Hopefully guys will feel like that tomorrow and take their chance. The lads are fully aware of that and are talented enough to make big contributions," he concluded. (ANI)

