Nadal drops set but moves into French Open SF

Rafael Nadal dropped a set for the first time at this year's French Open but ultimately advanced to the semifinals for a record-extending 14th time.

The 13-time Roland Garros champion faced a stiff challenge from gritty 10th-seeded Diego Schwartzman and prevailed 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 on Court Philippe Chatrier on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Nadal was down 4-3 in the third set but won nine games in a row to seal the match.

Nadal will be up against either top-ranked Novak Djokovic or ninth-seeded Matteo Berrettini in the semifinals.

Schwartzman has put an end to Rafael Nadal's 36-set winning streak at Roland Garros.

The 10th-seeded player from Argentina leveled their quarterfinal match by winning the second set 6-4 after losing the opener 6-3. Schwartzman is the first player to take a set against the 13-time champion this year.

Nadal's personal best of consecutive sets won is 38, from 2016-18 at Roland Garros. The men’s Grand Slam record is held by Bjorn Borg, with 41 consecutive sets won at the French Open.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)