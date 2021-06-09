Left Menu

PTI | Paris | Updated: 09-06-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 22:05 IST
Nadal drops set but moves into French Open SF
Rafael Nadal dropped a set for the first time at this year's French Open but ultimately advanced to the semifinals for a record-extending 14th time.

The 13-time Roland Garros champion faced a stiff challenge from gritty 10th-seeded Diego Schwartzman and prevailed 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 on Court Philippe Chatrier on Wednesday.

Nadal was down 4-3 in the third set but won nine games in a row to seal the match.

Nadal will be up against either top-ranked Novak Djokovic or ninth-seeded Matteo Berrettini in the semifinals.

Schwartzman has put an end to Rafael Nadal's 36-set winning streak at Roland Garros.

The 10th-seeded player from Argentina leveled their quarterfinal match by winning the second set 6-4 after losing the opener 6-3. Schwartzman is the first player to take a set against the 13-time champion this year.

Nadal's personal best of consecutive sets won is 38, from 2016-18 at Roland Garros. The men’s Grand Slam record is held by Bjorn Borg, with 41 consecutive sets won at the French Open.

