Sports News Roundup: Nadal overcomes tough Schwartzman test to reach French Open semis; Figure skating-Montreal awarded 2024 world championships and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Gauff rues 'passive' play on set points in loss to Krejcikova

Coco Gauff has vowed to improve her decision-making on crucial points in future, after losing 7-6(6) 6-3 to 33rd-ranked Czech Barbora Krejcikova in the French Open quarter-finals on Wednesday despite having the upper hand. Gauff, 17, had five set points in the opening set before Krejcikova turned the tables on the 24th seed in the tiebreak.

Tennis-'What would Jana say?' - Krejcikova left with question in Paris

Barbora Krejcikova had all the answers on court against Coco Gauff, but she was left with one big question after reaching the French Open semi-finals on Wednesday: What would her former mentor, fellow Czech Jana Novotna, think of her run in Paris? Former Wimbledon champion Novotna, who died in 2017, oversaw Krejcikova's career from 2014-17 and made it to the last four at Roland Garros in 1990 and again in 1996, a few months after her protégée was born.

Olympics-IOC pushes for more vaccinations of Tokyo-bound athletes

Some 80 percent of athletes qualified for the Tokyo Olympics have already been vaccinated against COVID-19, with the International Olympic Committee pushing to raise that number with just over a month to go before the start of the Games. The Japanese capital is set to host the once-postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics from July 23, amid concerns that the global event will burden a medical system already strained by the coronavirus pandemic.

Tennis-Nadal overcomes tough Schwartzman test to reach French Open semis

Rafa Nadal dropped a set at Roland Garros for the first time in two years but roared back to beat 10th seed Diego Schwartzman 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-0 on Wednesday and storm into the French Open semi-finals. Schwartzman ended Nadal's run of 36 consecutive sets won at Roland Garros, dominating the longer rallies with well-constructed points and the match was evenly poised at 4-4 in the third set when third seed Nadal converted a crucial break point.

Soccer-Premier League Big Six reach settlement over Super League

The six English clubs that said they would join the European Super League will pay a combined 22 million pounds ($31 million) as "a gesture of goodwill" and face a 30-point deduction if they attempt a similar move in future, the Premier League said on Wednesday. Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will also each be fined 25 million pounds if they attempt another breakaway, the league added.

Figure skating-Montreal awarded 2024 world championships

Montreal will host the 2024 world figure skating championships, the International Skating Union (ISU) said on Wednesday, after the 2020 event Canada was to host was cancelled due to COVID-19. The championships will return to Montreal from March 18-24, marking the 11th time Canada has staged the event.

Japan's Sapporo unprepared for Olympics amid COVID-19 resurgence

When Olympics organisers shifted the marathon event from Tokyo to the northern city of Sapporo, they did so because of concerns about the intense summer heat in the Japanese capital. Two years down the track, critics say organisers have effectively leapt from the frying pan into the fire.

Tennis-Defending champion Swiatek crashes out of French Open in quarter-finals

The curse of French Open defending champions continued as Iga Swiatek was knocked out 6-4 6-4 by Greek Maria Sakkari in the French Open quarter-finals, leaving the women's draw wide open on Wednesday. The 20-year-old Pole, who took an off-court medical timeout early in the second set, was overwhelmed by Sakkari's power and pace on court Philippe Chatrier with almost 5,000 spectators now allowed to attend.

Tennis-It's time to chill, says mentally drained Swiatek

From her French Open title to her run to the quarter-finals here on Wednesday, Iga Swiatek has had an eventful eight months and it's now time for the 20-year-old to chill. The Pole, who burst into the limelight when she lifted the Suzanne Lenglen Cup as a teenager without dropping a set last October, is feeling the strain of playing professional tennis.

Japan's PM laments taking heat for hosting Olympics despite pandemic

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga lamented on Wednesday drawing so much criticism for Japan's hosting of the Olympics with the COVID-19 crisis unabated, while a newspaper reported that local spectators may be allowed to attend. Many Japanese and medical experts oppose staging the 2020 Games as planned from July 23, after already being postponed a year, as their nation suffers a fourth infection wave.

