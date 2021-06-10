Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Gauff rues 'passive' play on set points in loss to Krejcikova; Olympics-NZ rowing double gold medallist Drysdale retires and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Gauff rues 'passive' play on set points in loss to Krejcikova

Coco Gauff has vowed to improve her decision-making on crucial points in the future, after losing 7-6(6) 6-3 to 33rd-ranked Czech Barbora Krejcikova in the French Open quarter-finals on Wednesday despite having the upper hand. Gauff, 17, had five set points in the opening set before Krejcikova turned the tables on the 24th seed in the tiebreak.

Olympics-NZ rowing double gold medallist Drysdale retires

New Zealand's double Olympic rowing champion Mahe Drysdale announced his retirement from the sport on Thursday after the 42-year-old missed out on selection for the Tokyo Games. Drysdale won bronze at Beijing in single sculls before claiming back-to-back golds at London and Rio de Janeiro and is a five-time world champion in the event.

Tennis-Opportunity knocks for unlikely quartet in Paris

After wildly unpredictable women's singles at the French Open, four Grand Slam semi-final debutants will line up on Thursday with a golden opportunity knocking. Not since the 1978 Australian Open have a quartet of players reached the semis of a women's Grand Slam for the first time.

Tennis-Nadal loses a set to Schwartzman but powers into French Open semis

Rafa Nadal dropped a set at Roland Garros for the first time in two years but roared back to beat 10th seed Diego Schwartzman 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-0 on Wednesday and reach the French Open semi-finals. Nadal had beaten Schwartzman twice before at Roland Garros, but he seemed to have met his match as the Argentine played with confidence, dominating the longer rallies and for a brief moment it seemed he had exposed a chink in the Spaniard's armour.

Novak Djokovic toils, will face Rafael Nadal in French semis

It took 3 1/2 hours, a cut on his hand and a delay to remove fans, but world No. 1 Novak Djokovic defeated Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinals of the French Open on Wednesday to set up another date with Rafael Nadal. The top-seeded Serbian defeated the ninth-seeded Italian 6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 7-5 in three hours, 28 minutes in a match that was interrupted when the 5,000 fans at Roland Garros refused to leave Court Philippe Chatrier in adherence of a curfew that was put in place. Djokovic and Berrettini were asked to leave the court in the middle of the fourth set while the fans were cleared.

Soccer-Premier League Big Six reach settlement over Super League

The six English clubs that said they would join the European Super League will pay a combined 22 million pounds ($31 million) as "a gesture of goodwill" and face a 30-point deduction if they attempt a similar move in future, the Premier League said on Wednesday. Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will also each be fined 25 million pounds if they attempt another breakaway, the league added.

Sport-Women's sport ready for take off, says Ruggiero

Those looking to invest in sport should bet on women's leagues, with post-pandemic interest presenting new opportunities, says Angela Ruggiero the former International Olympic Committee executive board member and co-founder of the Sports Innovation Lab. While established men's leagues with their traditional revenue streams have nibbled at industry innovations, the newcomers have embraced technology and anything else that can help them gain a toe hold in a rapidly evolving marketplace.

Golf-Cabrera faces months in jail awaiting trial - prosecutor

Argentine golfer Angel Cabrera is to face additional charges of domestic violence that could keep him in jail for several months while he awaits trial, his lawyer and the prosecutor in the case said on Wednesday. Cabrera was extradited to Argentina earlier this week to face domestic violence charges brought by his former partner Cecilia Torres Mana.

Soccer-'We are aligned' - MLS and Liga MX merger talks heat up

Major League Soccer and Liga MX will continue to integrate and are on a path that could see them ultimately merge into one North American league, officials told Reuters on Wednesday. FIFA president Gianni Infantino recently said he would support such a move and added that it could produce the best league in the world, a sentiment shared by MLS Commissioner Don Garber and LIGA MX Executive President Mikel Arriola.

Japan's PM laments taking heat for hosting Olympics despite pandemic

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga lamented on Wednesday drawing so much criticism for Japan's hosting of the Olympics with the COVID-19 crisis unabated, while a newspaper reported that local spectators may be allowed to attend. Many Japanese and medical experts oppose staging the 2020 Games as planned from July 23, after already being postponed a year, as their nation suffers a fourth infection wave.

