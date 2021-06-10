Left Menu

Soccer-Inter Miami co-owner 'optimistic' Messi will join in future

Jorge Mas, the co-owner of Major League Soccer team Inter Miami, said he is confident Lionel Messi will join them if he decides to leave Barcelona.

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2021 11:25 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 11:25 IST
Jorge Mas, the co-owner of Major League Soccer team Inter Miami, said he is confident Lionel Messi will join them if he decides to leave Barcelona. Mas said he and fellow co-owner David Beckham were determined to bring world class talent to the Miami club, who are struggling in 11th spot in the MLS Eastern Conference.

Messi's contract is due to expire at the end of this month but Barcelona President Joan Laporta said talks over a new contract were progressing well. "I am optimistic Messi will play in an Inter Miami shirt because I think it will complete the legacy of the greatest player in our generation and will meet with the ambitions of the owners of Inter Miami to build a world-class team," Mas told the Miami Herald https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/mls/inter-miami/article251970848.html.

"David and I have been working really hard, we have aspirations of bringing the best players here and Messi is a generational player, arguably the best player of all time," Mas added. Spanish media reported Barcelona have proposed a new 10-year deal to Messi where the Argentine will play two more seasons before ending his playing career with two seasons at Inter Miami.

The 33-year-old will then return to Barcelona from Florida for six years as a 'global ambassador', the reports added.

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

