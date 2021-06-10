PM Modi condoles demise of boxer Dingko Singh, says 'he was a sporting superstar'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences on the demise of former India boxer and Asian Games gold medalist Dingko Singh and said his contribution aided the popularity of boxing. Dingko Singh passed away on Thursday after a prolonged illness at the age of 42. Regarded as one of the finest boxers India has ever produced, Dingko had clinched a gold medal at the 1998 Bangkok Asian Games.

The Prime Minister called Dingko an "outstanding boxer" who earned several laurels during his playing career. "Shri Dingko Singh was a sporting superstar, an outstanding boxer who earned several laurels and also contributed to furthering the popularity of boxing. Saddened by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," The Prime Minister tweeted.

Advertisement

The Sports Authority of India also mourned the demise of the Padma Shri and Arjuna Awardee boxer. "We are sad to hear about the death of Padma Shri and Arjuna Awardee boxer Dingko Singh. His gold medal at the 1998 Asian Games is a glittering moment in Indian sports history. We express our condolences to his family and friends," SAI media tweeted.

Six-time world champion Mary Kom said Dingko might have left but his legacy will always live among us. "You were a true hero of our nation. You leave but your legacy will live among us. RIP," Mary Kom tweeted.

Earlier, Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, and boxing superstar Vijender Singh mourned the demise of Dingko Singh. Dingko Singh had tested positive for coronavirus in May 2020 but the former boxer recovered soon. Last year in April, Dingko was airlifted from Imphal to the national capital for his liver cancer treatment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)