Left Menu

Swimmers seek BMC clarification on opening of pools for competitive training

The latest unlock guidelines allow outdoor sports but there is no specific mention of swimming in outdoor pools.Due to this issue, clubs are not able to open their outdoor pools for competitive training, Roy wrote in a letter to BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal, a copy of which is in possession of PTI.The GMAAA chief urged Chahal to clarify on the matter while assuring that all safety guidelines would be followed by the swimmers.If you kindly issue a clarification that allows for training in competitive swimming in outdoor pools, we will be very grateful.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-06-2021 13:46 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 13:46 IST
Swimmers seek BMC clarification on opening of pools for competitive training
  • Country:
  • India

Greater Amateur Aquatic Association (GMAAA) president Kusal Roy has sought clarification from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on whether competitive swimmers can use pools for training as per the Maharashtra government's latest 'unlock' plan.

Sporting activities, which were halted due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in April, resumed on Monday after the Maharashtra government eased the stringent restrictions which had been imposed to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

However, there is no clarity on the use of outdoor swimming pools.

''I write to you on behalf of all competitive swimmers in Mumbai city. The latest unlock guidelines allow outdoor sports but there is no specific mention of swimming in outdoor pools.

''Due to this issue, clubs are not able to open their outdoor pools for competitive training,'' Roy wrote in a letter to BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal, a copy of which is in possession of PTI.

The GMAAA chief urged Chahal to clarify on the matter while assuring that all safety guidelines would be followed by the swimmers.

''If you kindly issue a clarification that allows for training in competitive swimming in outdoor pools, we will be very grateful. We will ensure that all safety guidelines are followed in this regard.

''On behalf of all competitive swimmers in Mumbai, I look forward for your support,'' Roy further stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India
3
Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut application; China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector and more

Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut appli...

 Global
4
NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021