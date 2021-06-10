Vaughan says 'witch hunt' against cricketers for old social media posts need to stop

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has come out in support of current limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan and wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler after the cricketers' old tweets allegedly mocking fans resurfaced. Morgan and Buttler's old posts came to light which seems to be written in a way that mocks the English language used by fans.

Following the resurfacing old tweets, the England cricketers faced severe backlash, but former skipper Vaughan feels the "witch hunt" needs to be stopped. "No one at the time of Morgan's ,Buttler's & Anderson's tweets seemed offended at the time they tweeted but it's amazing how they now seem offensive a few years later !!!!!! Utterly ridiculous ... The witch hunt has started but has to stop," Vaughan tweeted.

While Anderson has said how the past one week was really difficult for every member of the squad, things could get more difficult as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has made it clear they have a zero tolerance policy for any sort of discrimination. Ollie Robinson was on Sunday suspended from all international cricket pending the outcome of a disciplinary investigation following the tweets he posted in 2012 and 2013.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Sports Minister Olivier Dowden criticised the ECB for suspending Robinson from international cricket over his tweets which were sent out by him during his teenage days. Meanwhile, England Test skipper Joe Root admitted that some "uncomfortable things" have come to the fore in the last week but they need to keep finding ways to educate players for bettering the sport. (ANI)

