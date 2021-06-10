Left Menu

Soccer-Celtic appoint former Australia coach Postecoglou as new manager

Postecoglou guided Australia to their maiden Asian Cup triumph in 2015 and was at the helm as they qualified for the 2014 and 2018 World Cups. Postecoglou, whose track record in Asian football has long marked him out as a talent worth watching, will be tasked with leading Celtic back to the Premiership summit after they missed out on a record 10th consecutive title and finished 25 points behind bitter rivals Rangers.

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2021 14:51 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 14:32 IST
Soccer-Celtic appoint former Australia coach Postecoglou as new manager
  • Country:
  • Australia

Celtic have appointed former Australia coach Ange Postecoglou as their new manager on a 12-month rolling contract following the exit of Neil Lennon in February, the Scottish Premiership club announced on Thursday.

Postecoglou joins the Glasgow club from Japanese side Yokohama F Marinos, who he led to the J-League title in 2019. The 55-year-old won successive A-League titles with Brisbane Roar and spent a season at Melbourne victory before becoming Australia coach in 2013.

"The opportunity that has been given to me is one of the greatest honours in football and the responsibility to lead our magnificent football club into the future is one that I will cherish dearly," Greece-born Postecoglou said in a statement https://www.celticfc.com/news/2021/june/Celtic-appoint-Ange-Postecoglou-as-new-football-manager. Postecoglou guided Australia to their maiden Asian Cup triumph in 2015 and was at the helm as they qualified for the 2014 and 2018 World Cups.

Postecoglou, whose track record in Asian football has long marked him out as a talent worth watching, will be tasked with leading Celtic back to the Premiership summit after they missed out on a record 10th consecutive title and finished 25 points behind bitter rivals Rangers. Celtic switched their attentions to Postecoglou after negotiations with their primary target, Eddie Howe, broke down.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

 India
3
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India
4
Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut application; China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector and more

Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut appli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021