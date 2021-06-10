Left Menu

Soccer-Norwich end kit sponsor deal with BK8 after backlash from fans

Premier League club Norwich City on Thursday ended their partnership with kit sponsor BK8 following supporters' criticism of the Asian betting company's provocative marketing material online. Norwich asked BK8 to remove the posts and on Thursday apologised to their supporters for any offence caused. "On this occasion, we made an error of judgement.

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 15:18 IST
Premier League club Norwich City on Thursday ended their partnership with kit sponsor BK8 following supporters' criticism of the Asian betting company's provocative marketing material online. Norwich, who won the second-tier Championship last season to qualify for the top flight, had announced BK8 as their new shirt sponsor on Monday for the 2021-22 season.

After the deal was announced, the gambling company's sexually provocative images of women were highlighted on social media, sparking a backlash from fans. Norwich asked BK8 to remove the posts and on Thursday apologized to their supporters for any offense caused.

"On this occasion, we made an error of judgment. Our standards were not at the levels we demand of our football club," said chief operating officer Ben Kensell. "We remain highly committed to diversity and equality across our football club and its community."

There was no immediate reaction from BK8.

