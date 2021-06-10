Left Menu

Soccer-Norwich end kit sponsor deal with BK8 over provocative images

Our standards were not at the levels we demand of our football club," said chief operating officer Ben Kensell. "We remain highly committed to diversity and equality across our football club and its community." BK8 apologised and said it had taken immediate steps to change its brand marketing. "Our primary mission is to provide a safe and regulated betting platform for sports fans," BK8's statement https://twitter.com/bk8official/status/1402900760656973824 said.

Premier League club Norwich City on Thursday ended their partnership with kit sponsor BK8 following supporters' criticism of the Asian betting company's provocative marketing material online.

Norwich, who won the second-tier Championship last season to qualify for the top flight, had announced BK8 as their new shirt sponsor on Monday for the 2021-22 season. But the company's sexually provocative images of women were highlighted on social media, sparking a backlash from fans.

Norwich asked BK8 to remove the posts and on Thursday apologized to supporters for any offense caused. "On this occasion, we made an error of judgment. Our standards were not at the levels we demand of our football club," said chief operating officer Ben Kensell.

"We remain highly committed to diversity and equality across our football club and its community." BK8 apologized and said it had taken immediate steps to change its brand marketing.

"Our primary mission is to provide a safe and regulated betting platform for sports fans," BK8's statement https://twitter.com/bk8official/status/1402900760656973824 said. "It is therefore essential that we listen to the voices of the fans in the communities we serve and recognize when we are wrong. "Now that the partnership has been mutually terminated, we intend to take action to show football fans that we learn from our mistakes and improve as a brand."

