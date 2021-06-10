Soccer-Spain's Llorente poised to return after negative COVID-19 test

Spain defender Diego Llorente is set to return to the squad's Euro 2020 training camp after showing negative for COVID-19 in the last two round of tests, the team said on Thursday. There were serious indications that the Leeds United defender had returned a false positive on Tuesday, after which he went into quarantine, the Spanish team's statement added.

Llorente will undergo further tests and return to training with the squad on Friday if he remains negative. Spain have been forced to train in isolation since captain Sergio Busquets also tested positive for the virus on Sunday and was sent home to Barcelona. They begin their Euro 2020 campaign against Sweden in Seville on Monday.

Sweden have also been rocked by two players - Dejan Kulusevski and Mattias Svanberg - testing positive. Scotland, too, had a positive case ahead of the 24-team tournament, which begins on Friday.

