Rugby-England's youngsters get chance to impress Jones

Eddie Jones has included 21 uncapped players in his initial 34-man squad for Tests against the United States and Canada, giving them an opportunity to make their mark in the absence of a host of unavailable regulars.

Jones will be without 12 players involved in the British and Irish Lions squad, while those at the four Premiership semi-finalists (Bristol Bears, Exeter Chiefs, Harlequins and Sale Sharks) will come into the picture later this month. Others, including Leicester flyhalf George Ford, will not be involved having been given the summer to rest and recover. England had been due to tour North America this summer but COVID-19 forced a flip of the fixtures to Twickenham, with the first against the United States on July 4 and then Canada on July 10.

Among the uncapped players are Bath duo Tom de Glanville and Max Ojomoh, sons of former England pair Phil de Glanville, who was also captain, and Steve Ojomoh. Flanker Sam Underhill, who has not played for England this year because of injury, returns to the squad, while 28-cap prop Ellis Genge finds himself as the most experienced player involved. "For this group it's a chance to come into the England environment and really show what they can do. We expect them to be enthusiastic, full of energy and we want them to know there is no limit to their horizon," Jones said.

"There is a lot of talent in this squad but the challenge for them is to turn talent into performance. We're really looking forward to working with this group of young players and seeing where we can take them. They have the opportunity to take on the world." England squad

Forwards Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped) Callum Chick (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped) Trevor Davison (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped) Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 21 caps) Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 28 caps) Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, uncapped) Paul Hill (Northampton Saints, 5 caps) Ted Hill (Worcester Warriors, 1 cap) Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 8 caps) Lewis Ludlow (Gloucester Rugby, uncapped) George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 1 cap) Chunya Munga (London Irish, uncapped) Beno Obano (Bath Rugby, 1 cap) Miles Reid (Bath Rugby, uncapped) Sean Robinson (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped) Jack Singleton (Gloucester Rugby, 3 caps) Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 22 caps) Harry Wells (Leicester Tigers, uncapped) Tom Willis (Wasps, uncapped) Backs Josh Bassett (Wasps, uncapped) Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby, 9 caps) Tom de Glanville (Bath Rugby, uncapped) Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints, uncapped) Ollie Hassell-Collins (London Irish, uncapped) Dan Kelly (Leicester Tigers, uncapped) Ollie Lawrence (Worcester Warriors, 6 caps) Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, uncapped) Max Ojomoh (Bath Rugby, uncapped) Tom Parton (London Irish, uncapped) Adam Radwan (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped) Dan Robson (Wasps, 12 caps) Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby, 4 caps) Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, uncapped) Jacob Umaga (Wasps, uncapped)