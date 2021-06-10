Italy asks to replace injured Pellegrini with Castrovilli
Italy asked UEFA for permission to replace injured midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini with Gaetano Castrovilli on Thursday, a day before facing Turkey in the European Championship's opening match.
Pellegrini re-aggravated an injury to his left thigh that kept him out of two recent warmup games for Euro 2020.
Teams can replace injured players in their 26-man squads until 24 hours before kickoff of their opening game; and injured goalkeepers at any time.
Pellegrini was not expected to be a starter.
Italy enters the tournament opener on a 27-match unbeaten run.
