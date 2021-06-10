Left Menu

Orbán defends soccer fans who booed kneeling Irish players

PTI | Budapest | Updated: 10-06-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 17:30 IST
Orbán defends soccer fans who booed kneeling Irish players
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on Thursday defended the soccer fans who booed the Irish national team while they were kneeling as a sign of solidarity against racism at a game this week.

The incident occurred during Tuesday's friendly match against Hungary.

“Politics has no place in sports,” Orbán said during a government news conference.

Before the match, the Hungarian soccer federation had already released a statement indicating that the country's national team would not kneel.

Orbán said Hungarians only kneel before God, before their country, and when they ask for the hand of their lovers.

He also said Hungarians do not have the moral duty of those from countries that had slavery.

“Hungary has never been a slave-keeping country,'' he said. ''We cannot feel that moral weight that those countries do.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

 India
3
CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

 India
4
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021